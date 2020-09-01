Roger G. Broadbent, 78, of Bernville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Bonnie J. (Guinup) Broadbent. They were married May 22, 1982 and celebrated 38 years of marriage. Born in Rempsen, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Cora P. (Haney) Broadbent. He graduated from Forestport High School, NY in 1961 and later received a bachelor's degree in Social Work from Utica College, in 1980. He worked at the Caron Foundation as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for over 20 years, later working at White Deer Run, Lebanon where he retired in 2010. He was a member of Faith Community Church, Richland. Roger was a friend of Bill W. He enjoyed hunting, camping and music, especially Elvis. He loved his family. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Jeffrey H. Broadbent, husband of Jill, Rome, NY, and Brian K. Walter, husband of Steffanie, Aberdeen, NC; five daughters: Kathryn M. (Broadbent) Dudek, wife of Pastor Kirk, Dansville, NY, Jocasa L. (Broadbent) Relf, wife of Michael, Myrtle Beach, SC, Corina A. (Broadbent) Howland, widow of David Howland, Forestport, NY, Carissa L. (Broadbent) Wisniewski, wife of Brian, Shoemakersville, and Tina M. (Walter) Althouse, wife of Scott, Fayetteville, NC; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother: Gary Broadbent, husband of Roxanne, Poland, NY; and a sister: Terry (Broadbent) Helmer, wife of Fred, Binghamton, NY. He was predeceased by a daughter: Lucretia C. (Broadbent) Bashore, wife of Jeremey; a brother: Val Broadbent, and a sister: Debra (Broadbent) Smith. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in St. John's (Hain's) Church Cemetery, Wernersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: Huntington’s Disease Society of America 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902 New York, NY 10018. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com