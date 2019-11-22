|
Roger D. Garman, 81, of Denver, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Roger was born in Ephrata, PA, son of the late Lester and Mary (Dickersheid) Garman. He was a longtime employee of Richard Sensenig Roofing of Ephrata, retiring from there at the age of 70. Most recently, Roger was a courtesy driver for Sinking Spring Toyota. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and camping. Roger’s children will always remember how he ended their conversations with “I love you.” Roger is survived by his companion, Susan Sweigart; five children: 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 11 am on 11-27 at Harvest Fellowship Church, 34 W. Church St. Stevens, PA 17578. Viewing: before the service from 9-11 a.m. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019