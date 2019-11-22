Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L Gravenor Home For Funerals Inc
100 W Main St
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-6181
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Fellowship Church
34 W. Church S
Stevens, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Garman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Garman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Garman Obituary
Roger D. Garman, 81, of Denver, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Roger was born in Ephrata, PA, son of the late Lester and Mary (Dickersheid) Garman. He was a longtime employee of Richard Sensenig Roofing of Ephrata, retiring from there at the age of 70. Most recently, Roger was a courtesy driver for Sinking Spring Toyota. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and camping. Roger’s children will always remember how he ended their conversations with “I love you.” Roger is survived by his companion, Susan Sweigart; five children: 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 11 am on 11-27 at Harvest Fellowship Church, 34 W. Church St. Stevens, PA 17578. Viewing: before the service from 9-11 a.m. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -