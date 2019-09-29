|
|
Roger Lee Houck, 61, of Bothell, Washington, passed away on January 4, 2019, in Palmer Township, Pa.
Born July 24, 1957, in Easton, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert L. Houck and Virginia Augustine Houck. He was also predeceased by a brother, the late Timothy Houck, who passed in 2013.
He was a graduate of Cornell University and was an
engineer working for Boeing in Seattle, Washington.
Roger is survived by cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday,
October 19, 2019, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Palmer Township, PA 18045. The interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery in Palmer Township. There are no calling hours. The Finegan Funeral Home in Palmer is coordinating arrangements. Visit www.fineganfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jane's.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019