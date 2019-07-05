Roger Barry Knauth, age 83 years, of South Heidelberg Township, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the early morning, with his wife by his side, peacefully.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Geiser Knauth.

He was born in Hackensack, N.J., the son of the late

Gustav Frederick Knauth and Hope Moos Knauth.

He graduated in 1957 from Rutgers University with a bachelor of science degree in business and achieved his CPCU advanced certification in 1965.

Mr. Knauth served in the United States Air Force

(1957-1962) and spent a year overseas in Europe during the Berlin Wall Crisis.

He returned to marry his wife, Donna, in 1962. After

returning from the service, Mr. Knauth worked as a

marketing manager/director at Aetna Life and Casualty

Insurance in Hartford, Conn., Wyomissing, Pa., and New York City, N.Y.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Knauth is survived by his son, Peter Roger Knauth, of Mount Penn; and his daughter,

Alison Knauth Meadows, wife of Jeffery Meadows, of Mill Valley, Calif., and his grandchildren: Emerson Cooper Meadows, and Chandra and Sean Knauth. He is also

survived by his brother, Lance Knauth, husband of Judy Knauth, of West Chester; and was preceded in death by his brother, David Knauth.

Memorial service will be held in West Lawn United Methodist Church, Penn & Woodside Aves., West Lawn, Monday, July 8, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive relatives and friends in West Lawn United Methodist Church, Monday, 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A light supper will be provided after the services at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Jeffrey A. Raffauf and Reverend Terry Cooney will officiate.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the West Lawn United Methodist Church Missionary services or the Adult Congenital Heart Association (www.ACHAheart.org), in memory of Mr. Roger B. Knauth. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

