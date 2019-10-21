|
Roger Allan Hamm, 67, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, in his Shartlesville residence. He was the beloved husband of Linda A. (Anspach) Hamm, to whom he had been married for 48 years. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Paul M. Sr., and Anna F. (Woerner) Hamm. Roger was graduate of Hamburg High School. He was a member of Zion Blue Mountain U.C.C. Church, Strausstown. Roger was employed by Farm Service, Upper Bern Twp., Arlan R. Wessner Inc., Hamburg, and for 28 years at W.D. Zwicky & Son, Fleetwood. Roger was a life member of Shartlesville Fish & Game Association, National Rifle Association and North America Hunting Club. He was also a member and officer of Grundsow Lodge # 12, Shartlesville, Kempton and Hamburg Fire Companies, Strausstown Rod & Gun Club, Pine Camp, Tioga County, National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Arnot Sportsman Club, Hillside Rod & Gun Club, Morris Run Legion, Vaux Lodge # 406 and Quittie Woods Inc. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Roger was an excellent cook and loved cooking for his family. He also enjoyed working with heavy equipment, gardening, and Pine Camp. In addition to his wife Linda, Roger is survived by two sons, Jamie A., husband of Michael Diaz, Lancaster; and Gregory A., husband of Mary S. (Buckley), Robesonia; two grandchildren, Carter W. and Cassidy S.; a brother, Dennis R., husband of Elaine, Shartlesville; and a sister, Joan L. Bailey, widow of Clarence “Bungo,” Promise City, Iowa; Six nephews and three nieces also survive him. Roger was preceded in death by a brother, Paul M. Jr., husband of June, Shomakersville. A funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Blue Mountain U.C.C., 6573 Old Route U.S. 22, Bernville, PA 19506. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the night before the services, Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019