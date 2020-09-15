1/1
Roger M. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger M. Young Roger M. Young, 61, of Reinholds, passed away September 14, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient since September 4th. He was the husband of Denise M. (Reinhart) Young. They would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on September 22nd. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Richard E. & Arlene Mae (Speece) Young. Roger worked as a burner for East Coast Steel, Fritztown, last working July 30th. A Civil War enthusiast, he had a heart of gold that would bleed blue & white for Penn State. He was an Eagles fan and a proud father and doting husband. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter – Heather M. Young wife of Clayton P. Moyer, Akron, and his siblings – Darrell husband of Carol Young, Media, Sharon wife of Dennis Chelius, Leesport and Vivian wife of Timothy Updegrove, Allentown. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-11 AM. Private funeral services, officiated by the Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., will be webcast at 11:00 AM. To view, go to www.kleefuneralhome.com and log into the obituary for Roger M. Young. Click on icon that says webcast. Please remember Roger by making a contribution to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved