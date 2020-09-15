Roger M. Young Roger M. Young, 61, of Reinholds, passed away September 14, 2020 in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient since September 4th. He was the husband of Denise M. (Reinhart) Young. They would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on September 22nd. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Richard E. & Arlene Mae (Speece) Young. Roger worked as a burner for East Coast Steel, Fritztown, last working July 30th. A Civil War enthusiast, he had a heart of gold that would bleed blue & white for Penn State. He was an Eagles fan and a proud father and doting husband. Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter – Heather M. Young wife of Clayton P. Moyer, Akron, and his siblings – Darrell husband of Carol Young, Media, Sharon wife of Dennis Chelius, Leesport and Vivian wife of Timothy Updegrove, Allentown. Viewing from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-11 AM. Private funeral services, officiated by the Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold, Jr., will be webcast at 11:00 AM. To view, go to www.kleefuneralhome.com
and log into the obituary for Roger M. Young. Click on icon that says webcast. Please remember Roger by making a contribution to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.