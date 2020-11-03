Roger Seltzer Spotts Roger S. Spotts, 82, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 25th. He was born July 29, 1938 in Friedensburg to Kermit J. and Annabelle M. Seltzer Spotts. He was married for 62 years to his loving wife, Margaret Louise Bair Spotts on October 11, 1958. Roger was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School (class of 1956) where he was a standout basketball player and helped lead the Hurricanes to multiple league titles. He was noted for his sideline stabs and underhand foul shots, and led the miraculous second half comeback versus Coaldale in the 1956 playoffs. He was an employee of Guers Dairy before beginning a 45-year career with Sears, Roebuck and Co. where he was the lead salesperson in Home Furnishings at the Pottsville and Schuylkill Mall stores. Through his work visiting customers’ homes, there wasn’t a place in Schuylkill County where he wouldn’t know people on a first name basis. Roger spent his time deeply involved with his family and community. Most important in his life was his family. He was devoted to his wife Peggy who was the love of his life. They raised four accomplished sons. Through his guidance and example, he was an instrumental part of their personal, athletic, and professional successes. Always involved in their lives, he coached many of their baseball, basketball and football teams. He always found time to rally his sons and their friends for extra practice and games throughout the year. One of his greatest joys was to attend the activities of his nine grandchildren and provide treats to them afterwards. His love for Schuylkill Haven Hurricanes sports made him a constant fixture at games throughout his life. His community involvement was highlighted by serving on the Sch. Haven Borough Council for 18 years. While on the council, he served as Vice President and chaired several committees. Most notably, he was instrumental in improving the park and recreation facilities of the borough. He catalyzed the development of Schuylkill Haven Island Park by leading his family’s sponsorship of the baseball fields, now known as Spotts Family Fields #1 and #2, which spurred further investment in making the park a great regional asset. He also loved being a part of other recent improvements such as Bubeck Park and the Schuylkill Haven Recreation Center. Roger was a life-long member and served on consistory at the First United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Bruce K. Spotts and William E. Spotts. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and his four sons Jeffrey A. of Orwigsburg, husband of Donna; Joel R. of Columbia, SC, husband of Joyce; Jon L. of Corona Del Mar, CA, husband of Jennifer; Mark E. of Frederick, MD, husband of Linda; nine grandchildren: Jill, wife of Matthew Minakowski of Macungie, PA; Mallory, wife of Joseph Brennan of Macungie, PA; Nicholas, husband of Kassandra of Columbia, SC; Kaitlin of Hollywood CA; Benjamin of Portland OR; Eleanor and Annabelle of Corona Del Mar, CA; Quinlan and Emerson of Frederick, MD; two great-granddaughters Nevaeh and Elise of Columbia, SC; one soon-to-arrive great grandson to Jill and Matt (Jan,2021); nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to safetyconcerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider the continued development of the Island Park in Schuylkill Haven. Contributions can be made to the Island Park Committee, 333 Center Avenue, Schuylkill Haven PA 17972. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com
. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services, LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.