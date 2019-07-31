Roger K. Sporre, 66, of Robesonia, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born February 12, 1953, in Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Eleanor G. (Flagg) and Kurt E. Sporre. He and his wife, Christine M. (Angstadt) Sporre, were married on May 5, 2018, in Jim Thorpe, Pa.

Roger worked as a building services manager for Penn State University, University Park, Pa., and also for public television and radio station WSKG for 22 years. He was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Pennsbury, N.J., and Practical Bible Training School, Johnson City, N.Y.

Roger attended Calvary Bible Fellowship Church,

Sinking Spring. He was a ham radio operator and loved wood working, hiking, traveling to the west, photography and gardening.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Christine, are his

children: Heidi M. Sporre, State College, Pa.; Jennifer L. (Sporre) Moeny, wife of Michael J. Moeny, State College, Pa.; Rebecca K. (Sporre) Domagola, wife of Joseph R. Domagola, Lancaster, N.Y.; and USMC 2nd Lt. Roger P. Sporre, husband of Melanie L. (Erman) Sporre, Okinawa, Japan; and their mother, Gladys G. Sporre.

He is also survived by his stepchildren: Rebecca A.

(Reese) Swist, wife of Cary Swist, Wernersville, Pa.; Hallie E. (Groff) Whitmoyer, wife of Chad "Moose" Whitmoyer, Drake, Colorado; and Zachary R. Groff, Robesonia; his grandchildren: William, Mila, Michael, Nathaniel,

Jonathan, Anthony, Kirsten, Nikolas and Natalie; his step-granddaughter, Makenna; his brothers, Robert "Tor" Sporre, Westport, Conn.; and Barrett L. Sporre, husband of Dori Sporre, Ephrata, Pa.; and his nephews: Erik, Erik and Ian.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David L. Sporre; and his niece, Susan Bresnehan.

Memorial services for Roger will be held on Saturday,

August 3, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, PA. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Roger and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.



