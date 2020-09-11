Roger Wharton Hallowell, Jr. Roger Wharton Hallowell Jr. of Douglassville, was born in Philadelphia on October 19, 1929 and passed away March 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Roger and Dorothy (Bowers) Hallowell. He is survived by his loving wife Irene (Cosbey), his son Roger (Roy) and his wife Nancy; grandchildren Elizabeth, wife of Jay Roth; Rachel, wife of Matthew Callahan; Samuel, husband of Catherine; great granddaughters Eloise Mae and Evelyn Lily Roth. Also surviving are Irene’s children; Russell Cosbey and his wife Jo Ann, Margaret Cosbey, wife of John Howley; and Katharine, wife of Edward Whitelock, and Jean Cosbey, widow of Kenneth Cosbey Jr. Roger graduated from Germantown Friends School in 1947. He was very involved in Scouting, earning the rank of Eagle Scout with a Gold Palm. After graduating from Wilmington (Ohio) College, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea. After being honorably discharged and holding several jobs, in 1960 he was hired as a 7th grade Life Science teacher at Owen J. Roberts School District. While there, he earned his Masters Degree in Education from Temple University. He retired in 1990, having taught there for thirty years. Roger enjoyed golfing and Duplicate Bridge, earning his Life Master rank in 2004. He was a 64 year member of the Masons, joining the East Orange N.J. Masonic Lodge, and later transferring to the Stichter Lodge #254 in Pottstown, PA. A celebration of Roger’s life was held on September 19, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, Douglassville, PA. Roger has requested that donations in his memory be made to St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 396, Douglassville or F&AM Masonic Lodge #254, Pottstown PA, 19464.



