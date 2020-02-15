Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
905 Chestnut Street
Douglassville (Union Twp.), PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Wolf


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Wolf Obituary
Roger R. Wolf, 83 of Birdsboro, PA died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. Born May 20, 1936 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Walter LeVerne Wolf and Marion E. (Riegner) Wolf. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Bambrick) Wolf. He was employed by Wal-Mart, Exeter Twp. Prior to that he was employed by the former Birdsboro Steel Co., Birdsboro, PA. In the 1960’s and 1970’s Roger was a Go Cart racer. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Surviving along with his wife is brother, Robert N. Wolf of Geigertown, PA and brother-in-law, Attorney Joseph T. Bambrick, Jr. of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville (Union Twp.), PA with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dengler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -