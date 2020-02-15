|
Roger R. Wolf, 83 of Birdsboro, PA died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Reading Hospital, West Reading, PA. Born May 20, 1936 in West Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Walter LeVerne Wolf and Marion E. (Riegner) Wolf. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Bambrick) Wolf. He was employed by Wal-Mart, Exeter Twp. Prior to that he was employed by the former Birdsboro Steel Co., Birdsboro, PA. In the 1960’s and 1970’s Roger was a Go Cart racer. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. Surviving along with his wife is brother, Robert N. Wolf of Geigertown, PA and brother-in-law, Attorney Joseph T. Bambrick, Jr. of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Immaculate Conception RC Church, 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville (Union Twp.), PA with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
