After a 10 year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), Roland (Sonny) M. Guercia (57) passed away peacefully at his New Hyde Park, New York, home with his wife, Maria, and children, Alexa (24) and Jake (20), by his side. Sonny retired early as Marketing Manager at Direct Link Global Delivery. Sonny was born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and was preceded in death by his parents, Roland A. and Mary R. (Petrassi) Guercia; and older brother, Richard. Sonny is survived by his sisters, Jane (Guercia) Thomas, wife of Scott; Joanne (Guercia) Plack, wife of William; and Mary T. (Guercia) Naugle, wife of John; as well as his nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Machemer) and Stephan Chmielewski, Sharon Machemer, Nicholas Guercia, Aubrey Noel Naugle, Brody Stuck, and Logan Chmielewski. Sonny’s funeral arrangements and internment were held in his hometown of New Hyde Park, N.Y. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020