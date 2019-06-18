Roland Schock

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Schock.
Obituary
Send Flowers


Roland Henry Schock, 77, husband of Joanne Elaine Pfleger Schock, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.

Born February 13, 1942, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Roland Gordon Schock and the late LaRue Elizabeth (Seip) Schock. He was a US Air Force veteran, a retired

police officer with the Colebrookdale Township Police

Department, and a retired District Justice and Senior

District Justice for Berks County, Pennsylvania. He was a real estate agent for Century 21, The Alderman Agency, which later became Santee Associates Realty. He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, and he was a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; two daughters, Hope Schock George (Roy), of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Tina Schock Mathias (Mark), of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren: Ashley Jalowy, Nick Nensel, Maggie Neiman (Jarid) and Holly Trump (George); a great-grandson; a brother, Terry Schock; and a sister, Patricia Schock Reinert (Nelson), both of Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boyertown Lodge #741, 346 E. 3rd Street, Boyertown, Pennsylvania 19512.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.