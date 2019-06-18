Roland Henry Schock, 77, husband of Joanne Elaine Pfleger Schock, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.

Born February 13, 1942, in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Roland Gordon Schock and the late LaRue Elizabeth (Seip) Schock. He was a US Air Force veteran, a retired

police officer with the Colebrookdale Township Police

Department, and a retired District Justice and Senior

District Justice for Berks County, Pennsylvania. He was a real estate agent for Century 21, The Alderman Agency, which later became Santee Associates Realty. He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police, Boyertown Masonic Lodge #741, and he was a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife of Summerton; two daughters, Hope Schock George (Roy), of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Tina Schock Mathias (Mark), of Boyertown, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren: Ashley Jalowy, Nick Nensel, Maggie Neiman (Jarid) and Holly Trump (George); a great-grandson; a brother, Terry Schock; and a sister, Patricia Schock Reinert (Nelson), both of Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boyertown Lodge #741, 346 E. 3rd Street, Boyertown, Pennsylvania 19512.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org.



