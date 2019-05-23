Rolande (St. Amant) Bouchard

Service Information
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
19533
(610)-926-2737
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA
View Map
Obituary
Rolande P. Bouchard, 78, formerly of Southgate Apartments, Leesport, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township.

Born in Madawaska, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Dufour) St. Amant. Rolande worked for Kmart, Exeter Township and Walmart, Wyomissing.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church, Mohrsville, where she was involved in the music ministry, writing songs and playing the ukulele. Rolande enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and knitting.

Rolande was one of 11 children and is survived by one brother, Roger St. Amant; and three sisters: Florence Beaupre, Claudette Beaulieu and Joyce St. Amant. She was loved and will be missed by her church family.

Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A

viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel

Fellowship Church, c/o David Valori, 1024 Crest Road, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 23 to May 24, 2019
