Rolande P. Bouchard, 78, formerly of Southgate Apartments, Leesport, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township.

Born in Madawaska, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Dufour) St. Amant. Rolande worked for Kmart, Exeter Township and Walmart, Wyomissing.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church, Mohrsville, where she was involved in the music ministry, writing songs and playing the ukulele. Rolande enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and knitting.

Rolande was one of 11 children and is survived by one brother, Roger St. Amant; and three sisters: Florence Beaupre, Claudette Beaulieu and Joyce St. Amant. She was loved and will be missed by her church family.

Services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. Burial will follow in Leesport Cemetery. A

viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel

Fellowship Church, c/o David Valori, 1024 Crest Road, Leesport, PA 19533. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



