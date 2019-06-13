Roma Ann (Ferraro) Donato, 79, passed away in her sleep Tuesday evening in her Muhlenberg Township home.

She was the loving wife of Frank P. Donato, with whom she would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on November 14th. Roma once swore she would never marry an Italian or a gambler, but she married both in Frank. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late James Ferraro and Roma Stapleton.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Danelle A. Donato, of Muhlenberg Township; and her granddaughter and apple of her eye Maci L., wife of Gavin A. Hossler, of Sinking Spring. She is also survived by her sister, Rita, wife of Robert Gunther, of Allentown; her brother, Michael, husband of Pam Ferraro, of Gilbertsville; and her niece, Stephanie Prince.

She is predeceased by her brother, Steven Ferraro.

Roma worked as an inspector and retired after 33 years with AT&T. Ann enjoyed bingo and other games of chance. She loved her travels to Las Vegas with Frank. They traveled there 30 times including once for an entire month. Ann and her family were personally escorted by the Newton family around Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah ranch during Las Vegas' first ever recorded snowfall. Every Sunday, Ann and Frank would attend the horse races looking forward to their private table awaiting them at the finish line. Her family will remember her as a voracious reader and a

meticulous housekeeper.

Funeral services for Roma will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with Deacon Joe Lombardo officiating. Friends and family are invited to view from 10:00 a.m., until time of service. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be private in Laureldale Cemetery. Frank would like to extend special thanks to Joyce Flannery for the care she has given Ann. Also, a special thanks to Frank and Joan Barbon for their thoughtfulness. Condolences may be offered at

