Roma Greth Roma Greth, 94, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Tower Health Reading Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Greth in 2002. Roma was born in Reading on December 18, 1925, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Linton) Eshbach. She was a writer for theater and also published 2 mystery novels. Surviving is her daughter; Tracie G Greth, of Reading; niece Billie Hackney and nephew Daniel Hackney. Burial will be private and a celebration of Roma’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions maybe made to Animal Rescue League of Berks Co., 58 Kennel Rd Birdsboro PA 19508 or Unitarian Universalist Church, 416 Franklin St., Reading PA 19602. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com

