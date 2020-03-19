|
Romaine L. (Kraus) Keefer, 74, of Lower Alsace Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Terry A. Keefer, who passed away on December 16, 2013. Born in West Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis L., Sr. and Sylvia M. (Williams) Kraus. Romaine graduated from Exeter High School and worked as an assembler for Agere for many years. She also worked with special needs individuals for several agencies throughout the area and lastly was employed by Rite-Aid in Antietam until her retirement. Romaine is survived by one son Todd C. Keefer of Philadelphia and one sister Claudette L. Noecker, widow of Rodney of West Lawn. She is predeceased by her brother Francis L. Kraus, Jr. For everyone's safety, the family has chosen to do a private service at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave, Mt. Penn, followed by a private interment at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, Inc., 60 Vera Cruz Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020