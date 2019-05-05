Ronald A. Bilski, GYSGT (Ret.) passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Cibolo, Texas, at the age of 83.

Ron was born to Stanley Joseph and

Stella Golenbiewski Bilski in Reading, Pa.

He enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps

immediately after attending Reading (Catholic) High School. After his active service with USMC, he returned to Reading and met Nellie Mae Gechter. Ron began working for Firestone Tire and Rubber and continued to serve his country in the USMC Reserves until he retired as Gunnery Sergeant after 30 years.

Ron and Nellie were soon married and began their

family. They had two children, a son and daughter. Nellie passed away in 1982 and a few years later he married

Connie Scribbick. He continued to work in the automotive industry.

He developed a passion for running and received several awards. Ron retired to the Texas Hill Country and made many friends.

Ron is preceded by his parents, and his brother, Stanley Bilski II, of Reading, Pa.

He is survived by his son, Steven Bilski, of Schnecksville, Pa.; his daughter, Susan Schultz and her husband Marty, of Stacyville, Maine; and his step-daughter, Angela Schaeffer, of Landingville, Pa.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.



