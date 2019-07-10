Ronald Arthur Ciervo Sr., loving husband and father, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully on

July 3, 2019, in his residence at the age of 90. Born in Reading, Pa., he was a son of the late Charles A. and Mabel (Beamsderfer) Ciervo. A 1947 graduate of the former Shillington High School, Ron was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of Isaac Hiester Lodge No. 660 F & A M. He was also a member of Rajah Shrine, serving as past president of their clowns' unit. He volunteered his time and spent many hours uplifting patients at hospitals and nursing homes. He supported their efforts through donations when it was no longer possible for him

physically. Ron also served as Past Camaxtli for Apato Teocalli #63, Order of Quetzalcoatl in 2008. He was past president of the Rajah Shrine Club, chairman of the Novice Committee and a member of the Artisans. He enjoyed

traveling with his fellow members, friends and family.

He leaves behind his wife, Geraldine (Fanelli) Ciervo, Port Charlotte, Fla.; his son, Ronald A. Ciervo Jr., husband of Deborah, Pinellas Park, Fla.; his daughters, Nadine M. Jensen, Shillington, Annette C. Moyer, Houston, Texas; and stepdaughter, Carla, wife of William Graff, Clayton, N.J. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Jennifer Ciervo-Lange, wife of Paul Lange, Jessica Moyer, Jordan Beitler, Lindsay Jensen; his 4 great-grandchildren:

Alexandra, Connor, Tristyn, Ezra; and his 4 great-great-grandchildren: Ayden, Jason, Justin and Diamond.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marjory E. (Beidler) Ciervo; and his grandson, Jason Ciervo.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday,

August 10, 2019, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Masonic services by Isaac Hiester Lodge No. 660 at 3:15 p.m., followed by his service at 3:30 p.m.,

officiated by Rev. David Newhart. The celebration of

Ronald's life will continue at a reception that will be held

immediately following services at Victor Emmanuel, 311 Hazel St., Reading.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, Fla., at www.GivetoTidewell.org. www.kleefuneralhome.com



