Ronald Claude Redline
1943 - 2020
Ronald Claude Redline Ronald Claude Redline, 77, of Topton, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Born August 26, 1943 in Coaldale, PA he was the son of the late Claude & Editha (Hiles) Redline. Ronald worked as a steel grinder at Stanley G. Flagg & Co. for 25 years & worked part time at the Fairgrounds Farmers market in his retirement. Ronald was of the Christian faith. He liked being outdoors but he was especially passionate about gardening, & fishing. Ronald leaves behind his daughter Melissa Barber & her husband Michael, of Pottstown; & 2 grandchildren Andrew & Ashley Barber to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Ronald was greeted in heaven by his sister Kay Pilgert. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton. Services will be private & at the discretion of Ronald’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for Ronald’s family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
