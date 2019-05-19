Ronald F. Czarnecki, 82, passed away

May 17, 2019, in Berks Heim.

He was the beloved husband of the late Kathleen R. (Miller) Czarnecki with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Stanley F. and Sophia A. (Lenart) Czarnecki.

Ron was a graduate of Mt. Penn High School. He served and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ron was employed by Eastern Industries as a scale master for 8 years and John A. Butts as a typewriter specialist for 36 years.

He was an avid Reading and Philadelphia Phillies fan and coin collector. He also enjoyed bowling, swimming and playing basketball and baseball.

Ron is survived by his two daughters, Lori A., wife of Frank LaPearl, Hamburg; and Cathy A. Czarnecki,

companion of Jennifer Lengle, Temple. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Kayla LaPearl, Dylan DeTurk, Kellie LaPearl and Karlie DeTurk.

He was predeceased by his two siblings, Stanley B. Czarnecki and Eugene Czarnecki.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. in the Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple PA 19560, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Temple, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17,

Chicago, IL 60601 or .

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

The Czarnecki/LaPearl Family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to all the doctors and nursing staff for all the excellent care they gave to Ron during this time.



