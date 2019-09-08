Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald D'Agostino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D'Agostino


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D'Agostino Obituary

Ronald J. "D'Ag" D'Agostino, 80, passed away September 3, 2019, in Keystone Villa of Fleetwood.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Cirulli) D'Agostino. Ronald was a graduate of Reading High School. He was also proud to be a Marine and was very

active with Wounded Warriors Project, always giving back.

Ronald was a barber by trade and was proud owner of Ron's Hair Design and continued his career working at

Anthony's Barber Shop.

He was a life member of Victor Emmanuel II Society. He loved cars, playing gin and golfing.

Ronald is survived by his son, Steven, husband of Karen D'Agostino, Muhlenberg Township; his grandson, Joseph D'Agostino; and his great-grandson, Dylan Merklinger.

Steven and Karen would like to thank all of Ronald's close friends, who also knew him as DAG, for their loving support and the many loyal customers throughout the years.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now