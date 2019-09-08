|
|
Ronald J. "D'Ag" D'Agostino, 80, passed away September 3, 2019, in Keystone Villa of Fleetwood.
Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia (Cirulli) D'Agostino. Ronald was a graduate of Reading High School. He was also proud to be a Marine and was very
active with Wounded Warriors Project, always giving back.
Ronald was a barber by trade and was proud owner of Ron's Hair Design and continued his career working at
Anthony's Barber Shop.
He was a life member of Victor Emmanuel II Society. He loved cars, playing gin and golfing.
Ronald is survived by his son, Steven, husband of Karen D'Agostino, Muhlenberg Township; his grandson, Joseph D'Agostino; and his great-grandson, Dylan Merklinger.
Steven and Karen would like to thank all of Ronald's close friends, who also knew him as DAG, for their loving support and the many loyal customers throughout the years.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019