Ronald D. Wilkes
Ronald D. Wilkes Ronald D. Wilkes, 39, of Sinking Spring, passed away September 23, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of Douglas and Jamie (Baker) Wilkes. Ronald graduated from Wilson High School and at one time worked in the kitchens of McDonald’s and the local VFW. He was a member of Kenhorst Seventh-Day Adventist Church and regularly tuned into the virtual services of the Hershey church. Ronald enjoyed cooking, and many Saturday afternoons over the years you could find him in his grandmother’s kitchen helping her prepare his favorite meals. He loved playing word games such as Scrabble and Boggle, and going to the casino any chance he had. He was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan and travelled regularly ‘up north’ to his family’s camp where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding ATVs and volunteering at various 8 Bees Outdoors Club events. Ronald will be best remembered for his infectious smile, his love of a good trick or joke, and his incredible strength to overcome obstacles in his life. In addition to his parents Douglas and Jamie, Ronald is survived by his brother, Ryan Wilkes and fiancé Amanda Klim; his namesake and grandfather, Ronald G. Wilkes; his grandmother Loretta Kriner and Step Grandfather Wayne Kriner; his Aunt Rhonda and Uncle Mike Wade of Robesonia; his Aunt Marcia and Uncle Mark Hoffacker of Hershey; and cousins Tyler Hinkley, Madison Wade, Emily Hoffacker and Brianna Hoffacker. Ronald was preceded in death by his loving Grandmother, Nancy Wilkes. Ronald was also blessed to have had tremendous love and support throughout his life from the members of the 8 Bees Outdoor Club, the Bonner Family and the Murray Family, all of whom brought much joy to his life. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Pastor David Reinwald to officiate. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow the service at Pleasant View Cemetery. Donations may be made to Nemours / Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware. Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
