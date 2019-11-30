|
Ronald F. Druckenmiller, 82, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, November 29, 2019, in his Spring Township home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kutztown in 1937, he was a son of the late Clarence and Kathryn Druckenmiller, and the husband of Judith (Diener) Druckenmiller. He and Judith celebrated 57 years of marriage. Ron graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 1956, Perkiomen School in 1957 and Muhlenberg College in 1961. He was a standout basketball player at Kutztown, leading his team in scoring both his junior and senior years. He was selected first team All Berks County and Honorable Mention third team All State his senior season. Ron was selected to the Kutztown High School Hall of Fame in 2005. At Muhlenberg, Ron led his team in scoring his junior and senior years, and was a third team Collegiate All Star his senior year. He was selected to the Muhlenberg Hall of Fame in 1993. After college, Ron was drafted by the Hazelton Hawks of the Eastern Professional Basketball League but got drafted into the Army. He spent two years in Germany, where he played basketball for the Little Blue team, which won the Southern Area Command Championship. After the military, Ron returned to Berks County and continued to play in multiple summer leagues, winning City League and Clover Park Championships. He received the Berks County Basketball Association Lifetime Award in 2004, and was inducted into the PA Sports HOF Berks Chapter and the Berks County HOF in 2007 and 2015. Ron was employed by Diener Industries, Benham/Deisher, H.L. Miller & Son and Wright’s Knitwear. He enjoyed fly fishing, tying flies and playing golf and tennis. A hobby of his was model railroading. Ron loved supporting his grandchildren’s sporting activities. He also liked spending time with friends and family at his Central PA cabin on Penn’s Creek. Ron was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Trout Unlimited, Union County Sportsman Club, Berks County Basketball Association, Cougar Tale and the Kutztown Area High School Hall of Fame Committee. In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Cheryl, wife of Shawn Hinkel, Bern Township; and a son, Dean Druckenmiller, husband of Tracy, Wernersville; and two grandsons, Alex and Drew Druckenmiller. Also surviving are two brothers, Jay Druckenmiller, Kutztown, and Thomas Druckenmiller, husband of Nancy, Union, Wash.; and an uncle, William Thomas, Lyons. The Druckenmiller family would like to thank everyone at Grane Hospice Care for their expert, compassionate care of Ron the past few months. A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation, 251 Long Lane, Kutztown, PA 19530, or to the Reading/Berks Basketball Association, P.O. Box 391, Reading, PA 19607. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019