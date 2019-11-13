|
Ronald E. McCoy, 82, of Exeter Township, went to be with his Lord, on November 10, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Shirley June (Kuser) McCoy, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born July 17, 1937, in West Reading, he was a son of the late Elmer and Catherine “Edyth” (Fenstermacher) McCoy. A contractor from the age of 15, Ronald started his own business, Ronald McCoy Home Improvements, in 1971, and ran it for 44 years, until retiring in 2015. He was a member of Exeter Bible Fellowship Church, where he was active in various church ministries. He enjoyed racing and loved tooling around in his 1950 Studebaker and his motorcycle. He also enjoyed his koi pond. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four children: Kathryn J., wife of Kevin B. Raifsnider, of Muhlenberg Township, Donna M., wife of Ralph Puglisi, of Palm Harbor, Fla., Linda E. Wurst, of Minersville, and Ronald S., husband of DeAnn D. (Durkit) McCoy, of Exeter Township. Other survivors include are his 10 grandchildren: Larry, Lauri, Randy, Britney, Emily, Kirsten, Ronald, Tyler, Kelsey and Ciara; and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Dorothy McCarty, of Reading. Ronald was preceded in death by three sisters: June Randazzo, Gladys Weller and Lillian Steinmetz. Services will be held Tuesday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00-11:00. Burial will follow the service at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 332 Lauderdale Street, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019