Ronald Eck

Ronald Rex Eck, 88, of West Reading, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Judy A. (Weidenheimer) for 62 years. Born in Pottstown to the late William and Lucy (Fulmer) Eck, he was one of 14 children. Ronald worked for many years at Yergey’s Moving & Storage, retiring in 1993, and was a Lifetime Member of the Volunteer Fireman’s Beneficial Assoc. in West Reading. He was a frequent patron of Effie’s Charcoal Chef, chatting over breakfast with Effie and her friendly staff. Ronald said “It’s just like eating at a friend’s house.” He is survived by his children: Vicci L., wife of Barry Eidell, of Pottstown; Cheryl A., wife of William Long, of Exeter; and Carol A., former wife of Westley Boyer, both of Womelsdorf; his 7 grandchildren: Brooke, Blaire, Ryan, Steven, Tonya, Skylar and Darien; his 9 great-grandchildren: Elena, Eva, Darius, Maddison, Lilly, Quentin, Hailey, Dustin and Dalton; and sisters: Lucy Kaas, Betty Harmanski and Gloria Gaugler. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Louise A. and his siblings: Pete Eck, L. Donald Eck, Janice (Dolly) Nye, William Eck Jr., Robert Eck, June Frank, Myrtle Frey, Jack Eck, Ethel McBride and Jerry Eck. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronald’s memory to the American Heart Assoc., 968 Postal Rd. #110, Allentown, PA 18109. Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting with arrangements. Photos, stories and condolences at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.m in Reading, Pa.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
