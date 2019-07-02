Ronald B. Emerich, 79, passed away,

Saturday, June 29, 2019, in his Tulpehocken Township residence.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie L. (Kercher) Emerich, whom he married September 25, 1976.

Born in Lancaster, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles Ruben Sr., and Marry Louise (Shildneck) Emerich.

Ronald was employed as a long distance truck driver, working for SuperValu and Bashore Trucking.

In addition to his wife Bonnie, Ronald is survived by a son, Dennis, husband of Ann Marie Emerich, Maryland; and two daughters, Wanda, wife of Kip Schooner, Wyoming; and Brenda Wanner, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and seven siblings: Ardell Heintzelman, Orwigsburg; JoAnn Delong, Hamburg; Mary Ann Bylina, Bethel; Barry, husband of Yvonne Emerich, Mohrsville; Bertha Mae Lewis, Ducanon, Pa.; Ruth and Connie Horst, Bethel; and Michael Emerich, Reading, also survive him.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held the night before on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



