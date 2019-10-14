Home

Ronald C. Entzminger Ronald C. Entzminger, 83, formerly of Wyomissing, died October 14, 2019, at The Rittenhouse Sr. Living Center. His wife Phyllis J. (Williams) Entzminger, died on June 5, 2013. They married for nearly 60 years. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Miller) Entzminger. He was employed as a machinist for Baldwin Brass for 35 years, retiring in 1999. Ronald loved to travel, especially cruising. He is survived by four children: Rick C., husband of Reneé Entzminger, Sinking Spring; Robin Glass, West Reading; Randall, husband of Heather Entzminger, Stouchsburg; and Reneé C., wife of Rick Ferry, Wyomissing. He was very proud of his nine grandchildren: Kristine, Michael (deceased), Andrew, Bradley, Tiffany, Gwendolyn, Rachel, Grace and Collin. Five great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Norah, Benjamin, Henry and Sarah; and his sister-in-law, Joanne Entzminger, Mohnton, also survive him. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Entzminger. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
