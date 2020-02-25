|
Ronald Eugene Squibb, 85 of Douglassville, Union Twp., PA passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Born in Gibraltar, PA, he was the son of the late Pearson and Edna (Glass) Squibb. He was the widower of Patricia Ann (Seifert) Squibb who passed away on 12/2/2018. Ronald was the Union President for the former Firestone Tire & Rubber and Occidental Chemical of Pottstown, PA. He was a member of the Pottstown Elk’s Lodge B.P.O.E #814, Birdsboro Sportsmen’s Club, and graduated from Birdsboro High School, where he was a member of the mile relay team, that won the State Championship at the Penn Relays Franklin Field in 1951. He loved playing golf up until the age of 82, and watched NASCAR racing. Surviving Ronald are: son: Rick Squibb, husband of Karyl of St. Augustine, FL; 2 grandchildren: Ashley Walker, husband of James and Kristyn Squibb; and 2 great grandchildren: Kyndall and Dylan Walker. There will be a graveside service at Birdsboro Cemetery, 1018 E. Main St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Dr. Shillington, PA 19607. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020