Ronald F. Kline, 78, of Laureldale, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at 3:41 pm in Rittenhouse Village at Muhlenberg. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Luther E. and Margaret C. (Haggerty) Kline. Mr. Kline served in the United States Navy and was employed as a technician at AT&T in Reading for 38 years, retiring in 2002 and during that time, was a master electrician and owner of Ronald F. Kline Electrician. He is survived by his children Susan M. Kline of Reading; Michael S. Kline, husband of Tami Kline of San Diego, CA and his 7 granddaughters and 2 great granddaughters. Mr. Kline is also survived by his brother Dennis Kline of Womelsdorf and was preceded in death by brother Timothy Kline. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family in Gethsemane Cemetery. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020