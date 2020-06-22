Ronald Farina Ronald Farina, 90, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away peacefully in his home the evening of Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Reck), with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage. Born to the late Luigi and Diamanda (Salsano) Farina, Ron was raised in Reading. He graduated from Reading High School ’48. He was a gifted athlete, especially in baseball, and a member of the ’47 American Legion Gregg Post State Championship team. After serving his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, Ron served his community at home in the Reading Police Department from 1954 until 1975. He retired in 1985 after working as a security officer for NGK Metals in Temple. Ron was a past president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 of Reading. He was also a lifetime member of the Beneficial Society Victor Emmanuel II. A deeply faithful man, Ron was also a member of the Serra Club. In addition to his loving wife, Pat, Ron is survived by their son, Michael S. (Alice B.) of Memphis , TN; grandchildren Jason, Nicolas (Bretta) and Zachary and great-grandsons Ernest and Oscar and granddaughter Amanda, daughter of the late Thomas C. Farina. In addition to his son, Thomas, Ron was predeceased by his sister Louise M. Bolognese. Ron’s family requests that contributions in his memory be offered to Holy Rosary Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading, PA 19602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 AM at Holy Rosary Church, at above address. Friends are invited to call Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 7 PM until 9 PM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Ave, West Reading, PA 19611, and Friday, June 26, 2020 from 8 AM until 9 AM. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery at the Farina family plot. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.