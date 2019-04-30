Ronald F. Gorey, 81, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his daughter's home.

He was the husband of the late Ruth (Sheaffer) Gorey, who died Jan. 23, 2017.

Ronald, a son of the late Muriel (Manning) Lorah, was born in Reading.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald R. Gorey, husband of Ann, Bethel, and Irvin S. Gorey, husband of Sharon, Rock; three daughters: Evelyn M. Good, Newmanstown, Sherri L., wife of Joseph Yermalovich Jr., Pine Grove, and Kim M., wife of Donald Koch, Womelsdorf; two step-sons, William Sheaffer, Schaefferstown, and Charlie Sheaffer, husband of Deborah, Lebanon; a step-daughter, Gloria Sheaffer,

Lebanon; a brother, Albert Lorah, husband of Sandy,

Womelsdorf; two sisters, Nancy Heck, Reading, and Janice, wife of Ryan Misko, Hamburg; 15 grandchildren; two

step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Wilma Sheaffer; and a grandchild.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling. He also

enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He loved life and spending time with his family, and lived to the fullest.

Services will be held at 10:30, Saturday, May 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m., until the time of services, Saturday. Burial will be in Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.

