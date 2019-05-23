Ronald R. Gutshall, 81, of South

Heidelberg Twp., passed away May 18, 2019, at 12:45 a.m. in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale, where he was a guest.

He was the husband of JoAnn S. (Eberly) Gutshall. They were married for 56 years.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late George Gutshall and Dorothy M. (Wert) Gutshall Trump Good.

Ronald was a builder and businessman his entire life and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a former member of Vinemont Community Church, a member of Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM and the Ancient

Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Reading.

He enjoyed antique cars, history -especially the Egyptian pyramids - old TV shows, in particular, Westerns, and the 1950s. He raced stock cars under the #37. Ron always had a big smile and a fabulous sense of humor. He was a man of his word and prided himself in helping others

whenever he could.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Chris R., husband of Christine

Gutshall, Shillington, Penny Jo, wife of Ian R. Hartwell, Sinking Spring; his

grandchildren, Samantha Jo Hartwell and Presley Lynn Gutshall.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Beau Ryan

Hartwell, who passed on August 14, 2006.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 7-9 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. Masonic service conducted by St. John's Lodge No. 549 F&AM at 8:45 p.m. Funeral service on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Shelley Lee will officiate. Interment with military honors in

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 2:00 p.m.




