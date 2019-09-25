|
Ronald D. Harbonic, 65, of Bernville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in rural Kaltag, Alaska, while on a hunting trip.
He was the loving husband of Dr. Barbara Mann-Harbonic. Born in Reading, Ron was the son of the late Stephen and Dorothy (Stoudt) Harbonic. He was a 1971 graduate of Hamburg Area High School and a 1975 graduate of Penn State University with a degree in
accounting. Ron served as vice president of operations for Distinct Golf, operating out of the Hidden Valley Golf Course location in Pine Grove for the past 44 years. He was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Golf Owners
Association. He served on countless charity tournament boards over the years including The Bill Jones Memorial, The Pennsylvania State Troopers Camp Cadet board and The Larry Postupak Memorial for Pennsylvania State Troopers.
Ron was an avid sports fan and loved the great outdoors. He loved sharing his passions for sports, hunting and
fishing with his family. He was a member of the Hornet Nest Hunting Camp in Lycoming County. He volunteered on many youth sports teams for his children and served on the Upper Bern Recreation Board. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends in Ocean City, New Jersey, and the family camp in Sebec, Maine. He will be
remembered by all of us for his kindness and generosity
towards others.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, Ron leaves behind the pride and joy of his life, son, Joshua D.; and daughter, Julie L., both of Bernville; a brother, Barry J., husband of Susan (Witman) Harbonic, Bernville; and nieces, Stephanie
Miller and Jennifer Unterkofler.
Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,
Leesport. Burial will follow in Frieden's Cemetery,
Shartlesville. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Saturday, 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church Bell Tower Fund, P.O. Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19554.
For online condolences, please visit,
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.