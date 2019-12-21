|
Ronald W. Heck, 72, of Reading, passed away December 19, 2019 in Berks Heim where he was a guest. He was the loving husband of Christine L. (Mengel) Heck. They were married since 2004. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Wilbur R. and Beatrice E. (Richwine) Heck. Ron was employed for 29 years as a candy production worker for R. M. Palmer Co. West Reading, retiring in 2008. He attended The Bridge Church, Hamburg. Ron graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School in 1965, from Lebanon Valley College with a BS in music education in 1969, and the State University of New York, Potsdam, with his master’s degree in choral conducting. He taught music from 1969-1977 in the school systems of Rhinebeck and Poughkeepsie, NY. He directed a church choir and choral club while in New York as well as the Rajah String Band in recent years. Music was his “passion” and he never met a smorgasbord he didn’t like. Ron was a member of Lodge No. 62 F&AM, Rajah Shrine Concert & String Bands. With his passion for music, Ron played on cruise ships while in college, played on Hudson River cruises, played with the Jimmy Dorsey and Sammy Kay bands, the Pretzel City Dixieland Jazz Band, By Request, Basic’ly Brass, The Reading Pops, Ringgold Band, Centerport Band and the Cadet Band. He loved Bassett Hounds, attending the Board Waddle in Ocean City, NJ, and an English Bulldog named Willie. He bowled for H&R Snacks, was a small game and deer hunter and was a pitcher for slow-pitch softball games for Bethany E.C. Church. In addition to his loving wife Christine, he is survived by his children – Jonathon W. Kline Jr and his wife Diane, Williamstown, PA, Heather L. wife of Bradley Harner, Mt. Joy, his siblings – Janice J. wife of Kenneth R. Heffner, Bellefonte, PA, Donald C. Heck, Shoemakersville, Kenneth A. Heck and his wife Della, Laureldale, his “Sis” – Kathy W. wife of Howard Snyder, Leesport, 8 grandchildren – Joshua, Hannah, Sarah, Joel, Krystel, Miranda, Christian and Devon and 3 great grandchildren. There is also his niece Janell E. wife of Ray Schaak, State College, his nephew – Scott T. Heffner, Shoemakersville, and his great niece, Olivia Nicole Schaak. A Celebration of Life service for Ron will be held in spring at a date to be announced. Please remember Ron by making contributions to The Bridge Church, P.O. Box 422, 3561 Old Rt. 22, Hamburg, PA 19526 or , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Heck family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019