Ronald R. Heffner, 76, of Gouglersville, passed away Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019,
peacefully at home.
Born in West Reading, Ron was a son of the late Walter R. and Mary E. (Merkey) Heffner; and the loving husband of 53 years to Shelby J. (Roberts).
Ron was a graduate of Gov. Mifflin High School, class of 1960, and served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968. Ron met Shelby in Georgia while serving in the military. Ron was hardworking, always provided for his family and held various roles in the area. He operated a gas station in
Shillington, did plumbing work for Leroy Schannauer, worked for Hahn Contracting Co. in Birdsboro, enjoyed bartending at the former Little Brown Jug, worked at Unex Tool & Die, and held salesman and welder positions at DoAll. Ron was a life member of Trinity Evangelical
Lutheran Church. A motorcycle enthusiast he was a life member of the Pagoda Motorcycle Club and Drill Team. He was also a life member and former president of the Gouglersville Fire Co. An avid fisherman Ron enjoyed deep sea fishing in Del. and Va. Ron loved his family, and the memory of annual family outings to Rehoboth Beach will forever be treasured.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Melanie A. Heffner, of Gouglersville, and her fiancé, Keith A. Kerper; and brother, Walter H. Heffner, of Blandon.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa M. Heffner; and son, Jeffrey S. Heffner.
A visitation will be held Thurs., Oct. 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Interment will be private at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019