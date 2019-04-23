Ronald L. Herbein, 83, of Exeter Twp., Birdsboro, Pa., passed away on April 19, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Alsace Twp., Pa., he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Catharine L. (Hartman) Herbein. He was the husband of Alice V. (Burkhart) Herbein; they were married for 63 years.

Ronald spent most of life working on his father's dairy farm that was located in Reiffton, Pa. He also worked for 20 years for the Exeter Township Municipality, where he later retired. Ronald was a member of Pike Twp. Sportsmen's Assoc. and Bechtelsville Fire Co. He also was a member of Salem UCC in Spangsville, Pa. He enjoyed farming, working around the house and collecting toy tractors.

Ronald is survived, along with his wife, Alice, by 1

daughter, Nancy Miller, of Exeter Twp., Pa.; 2 sons, Michael Herbein, husband of Beverly of Exeter Twp., Pa., and Steven Herbein, husband of Christie, of Spring Twp., Pa. He is

survived by 1 brother and 2 sisters. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA 19508, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing on Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. before the service.

Interment will be in Oley Cemetery in Spangsville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem UCC, 307 Covered Bridge Rd., Oley, PA 19547.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



