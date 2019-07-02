Ronald Hinnershitz

Service Information
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA
19560
(610)-921-2225
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Ronald L. Hinnershitz, 71, of Temple, passed away June 29, 2019, at the Mifflin Center.

He was the loving husband of Sandra L. Bailey; they were married on August 13, 1967. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Calvin and Betty (Groff) Hinnershitz. He attended Oley Valley High School.

Ronald was a U.S. Army Military Policeman serving during the Vietnam War. He received The Army Commendation medal for meritorious service while serving in Vietnam.

He was employed by Wetterau Inc., which later became Supervalu and retired from ICI Glidden, Reading. Ronald loved racing and cars, a love that was cultivated at a young age when he followed his uncle, Tommy Hinnershitz, "The Flying Dutchman." His favorite type of race was sprint car. Ronald will be remembered for many things including being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He adored his dogs, but most especially loved his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Lori A., (Richard) Hartline, Reading, and Tina M. Pentheny, Conway, S.C.; his sister, Cheryl A. (David) Barth, Reading; and four grandchildren: Alexis, Taylor, Caitlin and Sierra.

Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, with burial to follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 2, 2019
bullet Vietnam War
