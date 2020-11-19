1/1
Ronald J. Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Hoffman Ronald J. Hoffman, 76, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:58 am in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Dolores T. (Wandzilak) Hoffman. Born in Reading, Mr. Hoffman was the son of the late Ernest R. and Ruth (Dietrich) Hoffman. He was a member of the former Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. He was the owner of Hoffman Petroleum Company, and later worked for Adelphia Seafood, Karetas Produce and The Heritage of Green Hills. Mr. Hoffman enjoyed hunting, was a Civil War enthusiast, an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Football fan and a member of the Melante Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Michelle L. Hoffman of Los Angeles, California and his son Matthew J. Hoffman of Reading and his granddaughter Melissa Ann Hoffman and 5 nephews and 1 niece. Mr. Hoffman is also survived by his sister Linda Smaglinski, wife of Daniel Smaglinski of Blandon. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Deacon Felix Joseph Lombardo will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Saint George at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Lung Association 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, ILL 60601 in memory of Mr. Ronald J. Hoffman. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved