Ronald J. Hoffman Ronald J. Hoffman, 76, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:58 am in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Dolores T. (Wandzilak) Hoffman. Born in Reading, Mr. Hoffman was the son of the late Ernest R. and Ruth (Dietrich) Hoffman. He was a member of the former Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church. He was the owner of Hoffman Petroleum Company, and later worked for Adelphia Seafood, Karetas Produce and The Heritage of Green Hills. Mr. Hoffman enjoyed hunting, was a Civil War enthusiast, an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State Football fan and a member of the Melante Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Michelle L. Hoffman of Los Angeles, California and his son Matthew J. Hoffman of Reading and his granddaughter Melissa Ann Hoffman and 5 nephews and 1 niece. Mr. Hoffman is also survived by his sister Linda Smaglinski, wife of Daniel Smaglinski of Blandon. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Deacon Felix Joseph Lombardo will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Saint George at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Lung Association
55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, ILL 60601 in memory of Mr. Ronald J. Hoffman. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com