Ronald James Wieder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald James Wieder Ronald James Wieder, 84, formerly of Shillington, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center, Wernersville, where he was a guest. He was the husband of Shirley F. (Whitehead) Wieder. They celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late James F. and Grace M. (Merkel) Wieder. Ron was last employed as an engineering manager for Hamilton Technology/Bulova Technology, Lancaster for 20 years. He had also been employed by Reading Tube, Reading and RCA in Lancaster. Ron was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing as well as boating. He took pleasure in watching his Nittany Lions, Eagles and Phillies win. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Immanuel UCC, Shillington, a member of Isaac Hiester Lodge No. 660 F&AM, Valley of Reading, Rajah Shriners, Quartermaster of Rajah Legion of Honor, Director of Rajah Shrine Club, past officer of their “Q” club and in 2011 he served as Chief Aid to the Potentate. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his daughter Heather Graeff wife of Jeffrey Graeff, Spring Twp., Granddaughters – Melissa Kanavins wife of Jared Kanavins and Ashley Adam wife of Michael Adam. Also, Great Granddaughters, Adalyn Kanavins, Caleesi Kanavins, Wrenley Adam and also Great Grandson Wyatt Adam. He was predeceased by his son Bradley J. Wieder in May 2014. Funeral services will be private, however, services will be webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Megan Huesgen officiating. To view webcast log on to www.kleefuneralhome.com and click on Ronald Wieder’s obituary and locate icon for webcasting. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Please remember Ron by making a contribution to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA, 19510. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Wieder family. www.kleefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Our condolences to the entire Wieder family
Joe
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lori Arentz
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved