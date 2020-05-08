Ronald James Wieder Ronald James Wieder, 84, formerly of Shillington, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Phoebe Berks Healthcare Center, Wernersville, where he was a guest. He was the husband of Shirley F. (Whitehead) Wieder. They celebrated 64 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late James F. and Grace M. (Merkel) Wieder. Ron was last employed as an engineering manager for Hamilton Technology/Bulova Technology, Lancaster for 20 years. He had also been employed by Reading Tube, Reading and RCA in Lancaster. Ron was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing as well as boating. He took pleasure in watching his Nittany Lions, Eagles and Phillies win. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Immanuel UCC, Shillington, a member of Isaac Hiester Lodge No. 660 F&AM, Valley of Reading, Rajah Shriners, Quartermaster of Rajah Legion of Honor, Director of Rajah Shrine Club, past officer of their “Q” club and in 2011 he served as Chief Aid to the Potentate. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his daughter Heather Graeff wife of Jeffrey Graeff, Spring Twp., Granddaughters – Melissa Kanavins wife of Jared Kanavins and Ashley Adam wife of Michael Adam. Also, Great Granddaughters, Adalyn Kanavins, Caleesi Kanavins, Wrenley Adam and also Great Grandson Wyatt Adam. He was predeceased by his son Bradley J. Wieder in May 2014. Funeral services will be private, however, services will be webcast on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Megan Huesgen officiating. To view webcast log on to www.kleefuneralhome.com and click on Ronald Wieder’s obituary and locate icon for webcasting. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. Please remember Ron by making a contribution to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Rajah Shrine, P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA, 19510. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Wieder family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.