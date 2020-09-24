Ronald Joseph Schwendt Ronald Joseph Schwendt, 89 of Union Twp., Berks Co., PA, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Penn State Health-St. Joseph in Bern Twp., Berks Co., PA. Born September 30, 1930 in Trenton, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Joseph Schwendt and the late Helen (Slaboda) Schwendt. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Helen Marie (Dzurkoc) Schwendt. They were married in St. Peter’s and Paul’s RC Church in Trenton NJ on April 24, 1954. Ronald married Mary Kathryn (Burger) Schwendt on April 5, 2008 in Immaculate Conception RC Church, Union Twp., Berks Co. PA. Ronald had been employed by RCA & Zenith Corp. in the 1960’s and 1970’s. He was also Co-owner of Maple Springs Deli, Birdsboro, PA with his wife Helen 1985 to 1995. He was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Knights of Columbus, Arch Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly #3046, Father Bally Council # 1192, PGK Bordentown, NJ Council #570, South Birdsboro Archery Rod and Gun Club, Green Hills Sportsman Association and the Birdsboro Sportsmen Club. He was a longtime member of ham radio Rooster and Old Buzzard network. Ronald Graduated from Trenton Catholic Boys High School and Rutgers University. Surviving along with his wife Mary is 1 son, Ronald Joseph Schwendt, Jr. of Birdsboro, PA, daughter, Beth A. Muratore of Elverson, PA, sister, Judith Lenhardt of Bordentown, NJ; 2 grandsons, Ronald J. Schwendt, III his wife Lauren and Alexander D. Schwendt his fiancée Inessa Webb; 2 great grandchildren Lilyanna and Mason. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, Sept. 28, 20 at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 905 Chestnut Street Douglassville (Union Twp), PA with the Rev. Msgr. John B. McCann officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery, Douglassville, PA. The family will receive friends from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may made to Birthright of Pottstown, 327 King St. Pottstown, PA 19464. Web address birthright.org
. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements