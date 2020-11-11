1/1
Ronald Kercher
Ronald P. Kercher, 63, of Leesport, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Carol A. (Zawaski) Kercher. They were married in July 1987 and celebrated thirty-three years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Paul S. and Betty (Dinino) Kercher. He was a graduate of Reading High School. Ronald worked for East Penn Manufacturing, last working June 2019. He enjoyed sports, especially Philadelphia teams. Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Heather L. Billman, wife of Michael Billman, Mohrsville; Jason M. Kercher, husband of Athena, Schuylkill Haven; and Lauren B. Sekulski, wife of Justin Sekulski, Sinking Spring; and ten grandchildren: Hailey, Caden, Gage, Cruz, Xavier, Zander, Gia, Thian, Justin Jr., and Liliana. Ronald is also survived by one sister: Dorothea Tremper, West Lawn; one brother: David Kercher, and his wife Dorothy, Mohnton; niece: Laurie Kercher; and many other family members. He was predeceased by a sister: Paula "Cookie" Shade. Ronald will be missed by his grand-dog Twix. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
