Ronald David Kinsey Sr., resident of Palm Desert, Calif., passed away on July 27, 2019. He was 87.
Ron was born February 23, 1932, in the city of Reading, Pennsylvania, to Raymond Hettinger Kinsey and Grace (Huyett) Kinsey. He was the older brother of Janice Kinsey Adams Hamilton.
His family lived on a small farm during World War II, where he helped the neighbors with their crops and raised chickens. His ambition was to be a Navy pilot, or Sea Bee, and someday own a soft-top sports car. He graduated in 1949 from Reading High School as the class vice president. The Naval Academy admitted him to their summer cruises during 1949-1951. He graduated from Penn State College in 1953 with a degree in civil engineering.
Then, Ron and his college sweetheart, Terese (Moslak) Kinsey Sutor, got married and moved to Tonawanda, N.Y., where he worked at Linde Air Products as a structural
engineer. Soon, cold Buffalo winters chased them to the desert and heat. Then, General Dynamics/Astronautics at Sheppard Air Force Base, Convair Astronautics at Edwards Rocket Base and Walker A.F.B. in Roswell, N.M., as the launch group chief responsible for four Atlas Missile Silos.
Ron had met his second wife, Margaret Yvonne (Corwin) Kinsey, at Vandenberg A.F.B. in California, and they were married November 22, 1960. Later they also began their own company, working in resource recovery and waste management in Cupertino, Calif., decades before recycling and resource recovery became commonplace.
Together their family grew, and he was a loving, caring
father to Michael Kelley, Chetan Anam (and Mina) Kinsey, Debra (and Mike) Thomas, Dave (and Maqui) Kinsey and Danica Kinsey Salazar; grandfather to Amanda, Jeremy, Adam, Jessica (and Joey), Adrian, Julian, Wailea, Michelle,
Stephanie, Justin and Garret. Uncle to Ken Adams, Stacey Adams Beall, Steve and Terri Kett; great grandfather to
Dylan and Elliana, and a great-uncle to Sean, Molly,
Elizabeth.
After years of hard work they retired to their beloved desert to make many new friends and have fun. Ron's smile could light a room and his easygoing ways are missed.
Ron will be interred in Forest Lawn, Cypress, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ron's memory to the Fisher House Foundation.