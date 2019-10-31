Home

Services

Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
Ronald L. Sweitzer


1951 - 2019
Ronald L. Sweitzer Obituary
Ronald Luther Sweitzer, 68, of Exeter Twp., Berks County, Pa., died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at home. Born July 8, 1951, in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late John Luther Sweitzer and Catherine Betty (Gamler) Sweitzer. He was the husband of Brenda Kay (Mest) Sweitzer. Ronald had been employed by Dometic, Limerick, Pa. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, naps with the cats, loved the shore and he was a workaholic. Surviving along with his wife are son, Trevor Antrim, husband of Charlene Ann Sweitzer, of Temple, Pa.; step-son, Darrick Smale, of Seattle, Wash.; brothers: Donald, husband of Kathy Sweitzer, of Douglassville, Pa., Dale Sweitzer, of Boyertown, Pa., and Michael Sweitzer, of Douglassville, Pa.; one grandchild, Alexandra. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Dengler Funeral Home, 144 N. Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA, with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
