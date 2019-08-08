|
Ronald C. Lattanzio, 76, of Maidencreek Twp., passed away August 6, 2019, at 12:56 a.m. in his residence.
He was the husband of Christine (Spanier) Lattanzio. They would have
celebrated 43 years of marriage in October.
Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Anthony "Shoey" and Amelia (Foscone) Lattanzio.
A 1961 graduate of Reading High School, he was a
member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, West Reading, and HGA Seniors Club. Ron was a member of the Odd Fellows and he currently holds the position of Vice Grand of
Shillington Lodge # 1175.
He enjoyed watching all sports.
As a kidney recipient, Ron was an Ambassador for the "Gift of Life" organization. Up until recently, Ron and Chris represented the organization at local events and spoke to different groups and students about the importance of
organ donation.
He worked as a hairdresser with his uncle Sam, ran the warehouse at the former Arnolds Bookbindery and, for the last 20 years, worked for the Washington Post in
production, with the last six years in customer service.
He was in the U.S. Navy Reserves.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife is his son, Ronald Charles Lattanzio Jr., husband of Angela, Wyomissing; his brother, Larry, husband of Dorothy Lattanzio, Muhlenberg Twp.; his grandson, Kevin Michael Lattanzio; and his
stepgranddaughters, Kristi and Kelli. There are also
numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.
A special thank you to Bob Zelano and Angela Carmello for all their help and comfort given to Ron and Chris.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael Lattanzio.
Relatives and friends may call on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home &
Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,
Shillington. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Rev. Msgr. Joseph A. DeSantis celebrant. Interment to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, or The Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116. www.kleefuneralhome.com