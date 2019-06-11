Ronald K. Liszcz, 77, of Reading, passed away June 8, 2019, in Penn State St. Joseph Medical Center.

He was the husband of Beverly J. (Waren) Liszcz. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late John E. and Mary (Hasulak) Liszcz.

Ron was employed as a foreman for Crossing Construction before his retirement. He was a 30 year member of the United Steel Workers of America Union, a member of the Reading Pigeon Club and an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.

Also surviving are two sons, Ronald K. Liszcz Jr., of

Blandon, and John M, husband of Renee Liszcz, of Exeter Township; and a daughter, Marsha A., wife of Jerry Bobb, of Palmyra. There is a brother, Gerald Liszcz, of Blandon; and a sister, Frances Michalowski, also of Blandon; five

grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be Thursday at noon in the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. Friends may pay their condolences on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.



