Ronald M. Gilbert Ronald M. Gilbert, 85, of West Reading entered into eternal rest on September 29, 2020, at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Beverly H. (Yoder) Gilbert. They married on April 8, 1961. Ronald was the son of the late Murray and Leah (Murray) Gilbert. He was employed by AT&T/Lucent as a supervisor for 32 years retiring in 1989. Ronald was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Reading, where he served in the church choir. Ronald was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, granddaughter and three grand puppies Molli, Winnie, and Cajun. He also loved to work outside and travel to Pine Needle, N.C. where every year for the past 35 years he played golf with a group of friends from work. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Darrell J. Gilbert, husband of Sherri A. Gilbert, CO and Meg Gilbert Elias, wife of Chester Elias, CA. He is also survived by his sister Emma Gilbert, Mt. Penn, his twin brother Russell M. Gilbert, CA and his granddaughter, Sydney Leah Elias. Ronald was predeceased by two sisters, Mary Lou Schaeffer and Jeannette A. Wright and two brothers, Chester Gilbert and William Gilbert. Service will be private per Ronald’s wishes in lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 102454 Atlanta, GA 30368-2454 or the Wounded Warrior Project
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
