Ronald Oxenreider Obituary
Ronald William Oxenreider, 81, of Wyomissing, passed away in his home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Barbara Ann (Schoelkopf) Oxenreider. The couple married Sept. 11, 1957 and shared 62 married years together. Born in Shillington on December 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Adam C. and Ruth (Tobias) Oxenreider. He was a 1957 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Ronald enlisted in the US Navy in 1956 and served as a Yeoman Third Class during the Vietnam War before Honorably Discharging from the service in 1962. Upon return to Reading, Ronald worked as a Polishing Supervisor with Baldwin Hardware, Reading for 40 years until retirement in 2001. Known as the family Super Hero, Ronald was a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, he bled green. He also enjoyed woodworking but he loved being with his family. In addition to his sweetheart, Barbara; Ronald is survived by three sons: Mark T. Oxenreider and his wife, Brenda, Dwayne A. Oxenreider and his girlfriend, Dawn Ryder and Todd W. Oxenreider and his wife, Sandy all of Mohrsville; five grandchildren: Chad and his wife, Megan, Justin and his fiancé Amanda Grube, Christopher, Logan and Olivia; three great grandchildren: Preston, Brendyn and Roman and his sister, Nancy (Oxenreider) Beidler of Pricetown. Ronald is predeceased by his brothers, James and Kenneth Oxenreider. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610 or Marine Mammal Stranding Center, 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
