Ronald J. Peters, 62, of Pottstown, Pa., loving and caring husband of Joni L. (Baer) Peters, died Saturday at his

residence, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer for many years..

Born in Shamokin, Pa., he was a son of the late George A. and Margaret A. (Wisniewski) Peters.

Ronald was a graduate of St. Pius X High School. He was a newspaper carrier for the Reading Eagle. He was an active member of Saint James Lutheran Church, Geigertown, where he was the chairman of the property committee. He was kind and considerate, and was always willing to help others.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two brothers,

Richard Peters and his wife, Elizabeth, Robert Peters and his wife, Heide; nephews, Ricky and Zachary; nieces,

Samantha and Michelle; brothers-in-law, Ronald Baer and his wife, Kim, Michael Baer and his wife, Donna.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1337 Geigertown Road, Birdsboro. Officiating will be

Reverend Beverly Wenrich. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Memorial Fund of St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 5, Geigertown, PA 19523.

Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory at 359 King St. in Pottstown, Pa.

