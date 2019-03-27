Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Phillips.

Ronald B. Phillips, 71, Kutztown, died in the Reading Hospital on March 26th.

He was the husband of Cynthia J. (Freeby) Phillips.

Ronnie was born in Reading, a son of the late Nelson and Ruth (Lawrence) Phillips.

He was an Army veteran. Ronnie had been employed as a mechanic at H & K Company, Skippack.

He is survived by his wife; son, Troy F., husband of Robin, Muhlenberg; daughter, Melissa J., wife of Robert Kovatto, Fleetwood; and two grandsons, Jeremey and Chase Phillips.

Four brothers: Gary, husband of Lynette, Oley; Michael, New Tripoli; Stanley, Huffs Church; Jim, Emmaus.

Three sisters: Deborah, wife of Randall Eschbach,

Manheim; Gladys Phillips, Lehigh County; Ruth Ann, wife of Randy Smith, Leesport.

Visitation with the family, Friday, March 29th, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 W. Main St., Kutztown.Contributions maybe made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.hildenblrandfuneralhome.com.



