Ronald B. Phillips, 71, Kutztown, died in the Reading Hospital on March 26th.
He was the husband of Cynthia J. (Freeby) Phillips.
Ronnie was born in Reading, a son of the late Nelson and Ruth (Lawrence) Phillips.
He was an Army veteran. Ronnie had been employed as a mechanic at H & K Company, Skippack.
He is survived by his wife; son, Troy F., husband of Robin, Muhlenberg; daughter, Melissa J., wife of Robert Kovatto, Fleetwood; and two grandsons, Jeremey and Chase Phillips.
Four brothers: Gary, husband of Lynette, Oley; Michael, New Tripoli; Stanley, Huffs Church; Jim, Emmaus.
Three sisters: Deborah, wife of Randall Eschbach,
Manheim; Gladys Phillips, Lehigh County; Ruth Ann, wife of Randy Smith, Leesport.
Visitation with the family, Friday, March 29th, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 W. Main St., Kutztown. Contributions maybe made to the .