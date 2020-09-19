Ronald Phillips

Ronald J. Phillips, 82, formerly of Centre Twp., of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Madeline S. (Dufft) Phillips, passed away May 18, 2005. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Richard and Catherine (Borneisen) Phillips. He graduated from Reading High School in 1956. He was a US Army Veteran. Ronald worked as a Production Control Coordinator at Brush Wellman for 47 years, retiring in 2004. He always enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and the game Mahjong. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. He always had a great circle of friends, and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor. Ronald was a devoted father to two sons: Bernard F. Phillips, significant other of Marlene I. Schwoyer, Sinking Spring, and Michael P. Phillips, Hamburg; and two daughters: Diana L. (Phillips) Edwards, West Reading, and Lynn M. Phillips, Muhlenberg Twp. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Ryan T. Phillips, Lauren M. Herring, and Matthew D. Herring; and three great-grandchildren; and a sister: Rebecca (Phillips) Sell, Muhlenberg Twp. He was predeceased by a grandson: Michael J. Phillips; and his three brothers: Richard, Robert, and Roy Phillips. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com