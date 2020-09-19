1/1
Ronald Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Phillips, 82, formerly of Centre Twp., of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Madeline S. (Dufft) Phillips, passed away May 18, 2005. Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Richard and Catherine (Borneisen) Phillips. He graduated from Reading High School in 1956. He was a US Army Veteran. Ronald worked as a Production Control Coordinator at Brush Wellman for 47 years, retiring in 2004. He always enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and the game Mahjong. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles. He always had a great circle of friends, and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor. Ronald was a devoted father to two sons: Bernard F. Phillips, significant other of Marlene I. Schwoyer, Sinking Spring, and Michael P. Phillips, Hamburg; and two daughters: Diana L. (Phillips) Edwards, West Reading, and Lynn M. Phillips, Muhlenberg Twp. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Ryan T. Phillips, Lauren M. Herring, and Matthew D. Herring; and three great-grandchildren; and a sister: Rebecca (Phillips) Sell, Muhlenberg Twp. He was predeceased by a grandson: Michael J. Phillips; and his three brothers: Richard, Robert, and Roy Phillips. Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Laureldale Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved